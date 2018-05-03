Bruno Mars To Return To Hawaii For Concert In Fall

The singer will return to his hometown for his first shows since 2014.

Bruno Mars is headed back to his hometown. The 32-year-old music superstar, who was born and raised in Honolulu, will return to Hawaii for a performance at the Aloha Stadium later this year, according to Hawaii News Now. The stadium is located in the Honolulu suburb of Halawa, and it is home to the University of Hawaii football team and the NCAA’s Hawaii Bowl.

While the 2018 Hawaii show will be added to Bruno’s “24K Magic World Tour,” an exact date has not been confirmed. Sources told Hawaii News Now that Bruno Mars’ Hawaii show will most likely take place in November.

It has been four years since Bruno Mars last played a show in Hawaii. In April 2014, Bruno performed three sold-out shows in downtown Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena as part of his “Moonshine Jungle World Tour.” After his successful Hawaii shows, Bruno thanked his hometown fans via Twitter.

“Aloha Hawaii. Thank you for 3 amazing shows. I can’t wait to come back home. Miss you already,” Bruno tweeted in 2014.

Bruno Mars lived in Hawaii until 2003, when he made the move to Los Angeles to pursue his musical career. That turned out to be a smart move, but Hawaii will always have a place in the “That’s What I Like” singer’s heart.

Bruno Mars has been vocal about his humble Hawaii beginnings. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Bruno went back to his one-room childhood home that was located in a park. Bruno revealed that at one point his family home didn’t even have a bathroom.

“Where we were staying at first didn’t have a bathroom, so we’d have to walk across the park to this other spot that had a bathroom,” Bruno revealed.

Although he lived his early years at poverty level, Bruno Mars has fond memories of growing up in Hawaii, telling 60 Minutes, “We had it all. We had each other.”

Bruno Mars is at an all-time career high right now. Mars’ 24K Magic won both the Record and Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, while the single, “That’s What I Like,” won Song of the Year.

Confirmed dates for Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour” are currently listed on the singer’s official website, with shows starting in early September and booked through October 27. Mars will visit cities all across the U.S., including Denver, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. Bruno Mars also has two shows booked for Toronto’s Air Canada Centre before he heads home to Hawaii.

You can see Bruno Mars talking about Hawaii in the “Coming Home” documentary video below.