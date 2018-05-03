Camille Cosby, Wife Of Bill Cosby, Posts Inflammatory Remarks On Social Media

A Facebook post by an angry Camille Cosby says Bill Cosby conviction is the result of 'exploitive and corrupt people.'

Camille Cosby has been silent for the most part during her TV icon husband Bill Cosby’s retrial that found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault charges. However, all that changed today as she angrily posted a statement on Facebook actively calling for a criminal investigation into Montgomery County district attorney, Kevin Steel. Steel is the man on the receiving end of most of Camille’s fury in the post, and he is also the man responsible for Bill Cosby’s conviction.

In the post, Camille Cosby called for a criminal investigation into the DA and “his cohorts,” calling Steel and his team “exploitive and corrupt people.” Additionally, according to NPR, Mrs. Cosby goes on to liken her husband’s conviction to the lynching of Emmett Till. Other inflammatory statements attacked the media and categorized most of the media as frenzied and relentless, thus demonizing her husband.

Some statements issued below by Camille Cosby about her husband’s innocence caused a backlash.

“Bill Cosby was labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so… period.”

I'm just gonna leave this right here for Camille Cosby… pic.twitter.com/Fk6WXC1tcz — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 3, 2018

“Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law. This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

Camille Cosby referred to the Bill Cosby guilty verdict as "mob justice". Nah…unless "mob" is your nickname for the around 60 women your husband is accused of sexually assaulting and/or drugging. — Philip "Dragon Energy" DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby, who has four daughters with her husband, has stood by her husband through legal issues and infidelity in the past. One such incidence was during the Autumn Jackson trial, where a woman who claimed she was his daughter was charged with trying to extort money from him. He was able to stop the extortion of his funds, but his reputation didn’t come out unscathed.

Per the New York Post, Bill Cosby had to testify during that trial that he had contact with Autumn Jackson and her mother, Shawn Thompson; A woman with whom he had an affair. Evidence also revealed that he paid more than $100,000 to them before setting up a trust fund. He also paid $25,000 to cover Autumn Jackson’s living expenses and college tuition.

Camille Cosby and Hillary Clinton have a lot in common. — Robert (@astralleaksIII) May 3, 2018

Camille Cosby has been his rock for over five decades, but it remains to be seen how she will respond when he begins serving time. She had this to say through the Facebook post about certain individuals she seemingly accuses of taking away Bill Cosby’s legacy.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of “The Cosby Show.”

Bill Cosby is facing ten years in prison for each of the three counts, along with a $25,000 fine for each of the three counts, reports Essence.