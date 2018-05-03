Amy Schumer Healing After Spending Week In Hospital For Kidney Infection

The 'I Feel Pretty' star is finally feeling better after her recent health scare.

After being diagnosed with a horrible kidney infection, funny woman Amy Schumer finally appears to be on the mend.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Schumer was hospitalized with a terrible kidney infection, causing her to miss the London premiere of her new film, I Feel Pretty. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram account to let fans know that she was sorry to miss the premiere while also admitting that she “selfishly” was sad to miss the trip across the pond because of the great people and great food.

Schumer thanked her husband, sisters, and her doctors for taking such good care of her while she was in the hospital while also thanking fans for their support surrounding her new movie.

And just yesterday, the comedienne once again took to her Instagram account to update fans on the status of her health. The actress shared a black and white photo of herself standing in a tree-filled backyard. Schumer only appears to be wearing underwear, slippers, and a button up flannel as she poses for the snapshot. Her dog, Tati, can also be seen in the background of the image.

“On the mend,” Schumer simply captioned the picture.

In less than a day of being posted, Schumer’s photo gained a lot of attention with over 230,000 likes and over 1,800 comments. Many of the star’s fans were happy to see that Amy is finally starting to feel back to normal again.

“Awesome. Welcome home one Amy to another Amy.”

“Looking good so glad you feel better,” another fan said.

Schumer posted another video on Instagram following her “on the mend” photo, really letting fans know that she is feeling back to her old self. In the video, Amy shows fans a complete rainbow. By the time the video pans to the end of the rainbow, you can see Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, relieving himself in the street.

As most fans of the 36-year-old know, Amy found love with her now-husband Chris very quickly. According to People, the pair initially started off as friends for six months before they began officially dating. After a month of dating, Schumer knew that Fischer was “the one.”

The couple planned their wedding in just two or three days and wed in front of 80 close friends in an intimate ceremony in Malibu. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, and Larry David were in attendance.

I Feel Pretty is in theaters now.