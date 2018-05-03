Rihanna Addresses Drake Dating Rumors: ‘It Is What It Is’

Rihanna recently addressed rumors that about who she’s dating as well as the status of her relationship with Drake. Ultimately, the Oceans 8 star doesn’t like to share her spotlight — even with Drake.

RiRi told Vogue that she doesn’t have a relationship at all with Drake at the moment. The two aren’t friends or enemies. She said, “it is what it is.”

In 2016, Drake famously presented Rihanna with the Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards. With his speech, he basically took the “Love on the Brain” singer’s moment and turned it around making it all about him. Drake declared his undying love for Rihanna and showered her with compliments, which she said was uncomfortable for her.

The singer did not reveal the name of her current boyfriend, but Entertainment Tonight reports link her to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Since June of last year, the pair has been seen out and about occasionally, and Rihanna even sported a big diamond ring that was not linked to an engagement.

She credits her unnamed new boyfriend with being a positive influence on her. Now that she met somebody who’s worth it, she takes time for herself. She puts down the phone and stays entirely in the moment, but when she is at work, she’s all about work. Ultimately, Rihanna reported that she’s happy with the way her life and relationship are going right now, which is lovely to hear.

Now that she’s 30, Rihanna is at least thinking about motherhood. While she’s not ready for pregnancy and a baby yet, she does wonder if maybe she should freeze some of her eggs, so they will be available when she is prepared to become a mother sometime in the future.

While Rihanna enjoys a healthy work-life balance these days, she has plenty of upcoming projects. According to a People report, the follow-up to her Fenty Beauty line, Savage X Fenty, a direct to consumer line of lingerie, debuts on May 11. Additionally, her exciting new movie, Oceans 8, hits theaters on June 8.

Plus, she’s officially working on creating a Reggae album for her ninth release, which should be an exciting addition to her repertoire of musical options.