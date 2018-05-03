‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Hendrickson Joins The Cast

General Hospital has been throwing curveballs at fans for years. Adding and getting rid of actors has become the norm, and now, there is one more name to add to the impressive list of talent on the popular ABC soap. According to Soap Opera Digest, Elizabeth Hendrickson is joining General Hospital. She will begin taping in her new role next week.

Soap fans are already familiar with Elizabeth Hendrickson. She made her debut on All My Children nearly two decades ago in 2001. Initially, she played Frankie Stone, but after that character was killed off, she returned as Maggie Stone, Frankie’s identical twin sister. Her relationship with Bianca Montgomery (Eden Riegel) was one of the most talked about storylines on daytime television.

Elizabeth Hendrickson jumped to The Young and the Restless following her departure from All My Children. She had been in Genoa City for nearly a decade before she opted to leave that soap as well. Hendrickson played Chloe Mitchell, a character with many dimensions. Her official exit was in 2014, but she has been added back to the canvas on several occasions, in the same role.

Her role on General Hospital is being kept under wraps. Elizabeth Hendrickson will begin taping next week at the studio. According to rough calculations, she should begin airing sometime in June. May sweeps is currently underway on General Hospital, and the way into Port Charles for Hendrickson should be revealed in the upcoming weeks. Speculation is swirling that she may have a connection to Henrik (Wes Ramsey).

There will be some familiar faces for Elizabeth Hendrickson as she joins General Hospital. She worked with Steve Burton and Billy Miller on The Young and the Restless. This has fans excited to watch, especially if the writers are considering pairing her new character with Drew (Billy Miller). There are plenty of possibilities for Hendrickson right now. There is hope that the upcoming weeks will give General Hospital fans a clue as to where she will fit in.

As May sweeps roll on, Elizabeth Hendrickson will get ready to step into her mysterious role in Port Charles. Fans are excited to see what she comes up with given the material she is handed.