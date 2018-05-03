Here’s How Prince Harry Might Remember Princess Diana At His Upcoming Wedding

In a new documentary, royal insiders reveal how Prince Harry will probably honor his late mother.

Gone but never forgotten. That seems to be everyone’s motto about the late Princess Diana, including her family’s.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Meghan and Prince Harry are working on tying loose ends for their May 19 nuptials. On Kensington Royal’s Instagram page, they proudly announced that Harry had asked his brother, Prince William, to stand by his side as best man when he marries Markle at the famed St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. As many recall, Prince Harry also served as his brother’s best man when William wed Kate Middleton in 2011.

But as the date draws near, there has been a lot of speculation as to how Prince Harry will honor his late mother, Princess Diana, on his wedding day. According to the Daily Mail, a new documentary will be released on ITV just before the wedding. In much of the documentary, those close to Harry remember the prince and the pranks he pulled as a child.

And the family’s former butler, William French, shares that he can “guarantee” what Harry will do at his wedding to remember his mother.

“He’ll take one look up, I can guarantee. He’ll look up and say, ‘I’ve done it mum’, and she’ll be so proud… of him.”

French, who was an employee on the royal yacht, also claims that Prince Harry has totally changed since Markle came into his life. He claims that the 33-year-old’s “‘whole demeanor” has changed since the couple met.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 21, 2018 at 4:34am PDT

Carolyn Robb, a former chef at Kensington Palace, also sat down for the documentary special and dished on what Prince Harry was like as a child. Robb shares that Harry could oftentimes be seen running away from his nanny and playing hide-and-go-seek in the cupboards of the kitchen.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 19, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

But like French, Robb also claims that Prince Harry has changed ever since Markle entered his life.

“His whole demeanour has changed since he’s been with Meghan, you can see that excitedness in him.”

And Prince Harry walking down the aisle will fulfill another one of Princess Diana’s dreams for her sons, reports Express. Lady Colin Campbell, a biographer who knew Diana, states that Diana would totally approve of Harry’s choice of wife in Meghan Markle. Diana wanted her boys to enjoy life and get married above all else while “not losing touch” with reality as a royal.

“Diana wanted her sons to be men first and princes second,” she dished.

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle to marry her Prince on May 19.