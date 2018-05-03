Reese Witherspoon’s Look-A-Like Daughter, Ava, Is All Grown Up At 18

Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, just proved once again that she's the spitting image of her mother, and she's already elegant at the age of 18.

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has garnered comments for years about how she’s the spitting image of her mother. As she transitions into adulthood, however, it looks like those comparisons are increasing in frequency. Phillippe stepped out in New York City on Wednesday and her elegant look definitely struck a chord.

The Daily Mail shares the photos of Ava Phillippe heading out on the town Wednesday in New York City. The 18-year-old wore a little black dress from The Row, the line created by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The Shelmi neoprene off-the-shoulder dress retails for $550 at stores like Barney’s, and Phillippe paired the dress with strappy black-heeled sandals, glamorous blue nails, and her hair worn down and in simple waves.

Reese and Ava have always been quite close, and Witherspoon has previously talked about how sad she will be when her daughter moves out of the family home and heads off on her own adventures. Witherspoon, known for movies like A Wrinkle in Time and Legally Blonde as well as the HBO series Big Little Lies, has shared that Ava is her best friend and she feels as if they grew up together, in a way.

Ava Phillippe, 18, is the spitting image of her mother Reese Witherspoon as she glamorously steps out in NYC https://t.co/7GTrWC5alG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 3, 2018

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe got a bob haircut, and she look exactly like her mom in “Cruel Intentions” https://t.co/E3sM17xjIj pic.twitter.com/Y582tMbv0X — HelloGiggles (@hellogiggles) March 14, 2018

Witherspoon previously opened up about being a young mother, notes People. Reese fell for ex-husband Ryan Phillippe after connecting with him at her 21st birthday party, and Ava came when the actress was just 22-years-old. Reese and Ryan added son Deacon a few years later, and Witherspoon has another son, Tennessee James, with current husband Jim Toth.

Luckily, it looks like Ava adores her mother and brothers just as much as they adore her, and she doesn’t seem to mind the comparisons to her mom. She recently posted a photo on Instagram wishing her brothers a happy National Siblings Day, and she’s posted a fair share of photos showing her doing events with her lookalike mom. Many people do note on social media that Ava looks a lot like her dad Ryan as well, and fans can see that in some of the photos he’s posted of his daughter on his Instagram page as well.

Ava Phillippe seems to be avoiding the drama that many children of celebrities face during their teen years, as she’s stayed away from trouble and salacious headlines. Rather, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter seems to be filled with grace and wisdom, and many feel confident she’s got a bright future ahead of her.