Abby Lee Miller Says She Is Suing The Prison She Was In For Denying Medical Care, Per ‘RadarOnline’

Abby Lee Miller, who is suffering from cancer, says that the prison ignored her claims of being in pain.

From Dance Moms to deathbed, Abby Lee Miller, who just finished serving about a year in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, says that she will be suing the prison where she was housed for denying her medical care.

Radar Online is reporting that the former dance instructor — who rose to fame off the hit Lifetime show — has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and she claims that FCI Victorville ignored her countless requests for medical attention prior to her diagnosis.

Abby Lee Miller claims that she was in “constant pain” during her jail stint, but no matter how many times she requested medical attention, she never received it from prison officials.

Miller claims that the staff thought she was “just being a drama queen” and was complaining of pain because she didn’t want to stay in prison.

Now, of course, everyone realizes that Abby Lee Miller was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer, but as an end result of the prison’s alleged failure of action, “she is preparing a massive lawsuit.”

The progression of Abby Lee Miller’s illness is so severe that she’s already working on who will get what in her will.

Recently, the 51-year-old posted a picture of herself on social media. In the picture, she was seen hooked up to an IV, which many fans and casual observers took to mean that she was receiving chemotherapy treatments for her lymphoma.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say…… about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for prayers and love!” she said, at the time.

Shortly thereafter, Abby Lee Miller posted a photo of herself with stitches in her back, which was where she had a biopsy. “This gives a whole new meaning to the term ‘stabbed in the back!'” she said.

When the milk they give you is a month out of date!! pic.twitter.com/kcDYg1sYSR — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) March 11, 2018

Neither Abby Lee Miller, nor her attorneys, responded to repeated requests for a comment, but we will keep you apprised of this developing story as more details, inevitably, emerge from the court system.