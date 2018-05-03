Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Jen Harley Make Peace To Focus On Daughter Ariana Sky

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is stepping up to the plate after major social media drama. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was in an altercation with ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley over the weekend. Things have calmed down now, and it looks like the two can move forward civilly regarding their daughter.

Ariana Sky was born last month and officially hit her one-month milestone yesterday. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been doting on his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, throughout her pregnancy. When their daughter was born, it appeared that they would be raising her together. After major fallout on social media, there appears to be a resolution. According to People, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are speaking civilly to one another, and they are focused on giving their daughter the best life possible.

The change in tone comes after wild accusations flew between the former couple. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro alleged that Jen Harley had various sex tapes out there, and she alleged that he was on drugs. Both parents slung insults at one another on Instagram, but Ortiz-Magro has since apologized for his actions. His Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars are standing by his side. They have not publicly commented on the situation other than to say they support Ronnie.

As the talks between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley continue, it is likely that a visitation schedule will be set up. There is no indication that a reconciliation is possible at this point. Both parents are solely focused on doing what is right for their little girl. Ariana Sky made her public debut yesterday on Harley’s Instagram. Ortiz-Magro has yet to publicly share photos of his little girl, but fans are looking forward to seeing the reality star in daddy mode.

While the former couple works to make things civil between them for their little girl, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is helping to promote his show. Most of his recent Instagram photos are promotional. Last week’s episode was rough for the reality star as he was shown bringing home a girl from the bar. Jen Harley touched on that briefly but hasn’t said much other than she was heartbroken. There is still hope that despite their very public breakup, they can manage to coexist peacefully for their daughter.