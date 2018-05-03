Xtina also dropped her brand new single, 'Accelerate.'

Christina Aguilera is making her much-anticipated return to the music scene after releasing her first lead single in six years and announcing the release date of her brand new album, Liberation. As reported by E! News, after years of waiting for Xtina’s most loyal fans, the star finally put an end to the speculation this week as she officially confirmed the release of new music.

Christina ended her musical hiatus by dropped the official music video for her sexy new single “Accelerate,” featuring rappers Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, on YouTube on May 3 after much speculation over the past few months that the superstar was planning her big return to the music scene.

The big reveal came after Aguilera previously teased that she had something up her sleeve earlier this week, sharing various cryptic photos and videos on her Instagram page.

Announcing the release of the music video for the lead single and the release date of her new album, she wrote on Instagram, “#LIBERATION ✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ JUNE 15 [pre-order: christinaaguilera.com] #ACCELERATE OUT NOW Link is in the bio……”

Christina then continued to tease fans on the social media site on May 3, sharing a number of other photos, including what may be the album artwork for her latest release – a black and white makeup-free photo which showed the singer looking stunning and natural as she gazes into the camera.

In addition to the lead single with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, Liberation will also feature collaborations with Demi Lovato on the track “Fall In Love” and Keida and Shenseea on the track “Right Moves.”

The site reports that the official tracklist for Aguilera’s new album surfaced on Amazon Music, confirming that Liberation will be made up of 15 new tracks.

1. “Liberation”

2. “Searching for Maria”

3. “Maria”

4. “Sick of Sittin'”

5. “Dreamers”

6. “Fall in Line” (featuring Demi Lovato)

7. “Right Moves” (featuring Keida and Shenseea)

8. “Like I Do”

9. “Deserve”

10. “Twice”

11. “I Don’t Need It Anymore” (Interlude)

12. “Accelerate [Explicit]” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz)

13. “Pipe”

14. “Masochist”

15. “Unless It’s With You”

Liberation marks Aguilera’s first album since she released Lotus back in 2012. The album spawned the singles “Your Body” and “Just A Fool,” featuring her former The Voice co-coach Blake Shelton.

Since then, Aguilera – who recently suggested that she may never return to The Voice as a coach – has only intermittently been in the music scene.

Christina released the song “We Remain” from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack in 2013 and then featuring on the Great Big World song “Say Something” that same year.

In 2016, Christina released the emotional standalone song “Change.”

Billboard reported that she dedicated the song to victims of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando nightclub in June 2016, as proceeds from the release of the touching track were donated to the National Compassion Fund.