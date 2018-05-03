‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax & Brittany Are Back On, Head To Kentucky

The reality TV couple pose together on their way to Brittany Cartwright's hometown.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s on-and-off relationship is back on. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds have weathered quite a few storms this season but ahead of the show’s reunion episodes, their social media feeds make it clear that they have reconciled.

The latest “evidence” comes via Brittany’s Instagram Story, where she recently posted photos and videos while in Salt Lake City, Utah, with several Vanderpump Rules cast members. The cast of the Bravo reality show flew to Utah for the funeral of castmate Lala Kent’s father, but Brittany also spent some time shooting nature scenes, even zeroing in on an interesting, tall tree.

But even more interesting was Cartwright’s photo of herself and Jax Taylor. Brittany and Jax are Instagram official again after the brunette beauty posted a selfie of the duo with the caption, “Landed at LAX straight from Utah and now it’s off to Kentucky.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Kentucky is Brittany’s home state, so the fact that she is bringing Jax home to her family means that things must be going well for them. The couple previously trekked to Kentucky to star in the Bravo spinoff series Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky but given their recent “breakup,” Jax could be facing new challenges when facing Brittany’s Kentucky clan.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans have suspected for a while that Brittany and Jax were back on, and Cartwright recently confirmed as much to E!’s Daily Pop, admitting that Jax “crept his way back into my heart again.”

“He was very persistent and did not give up. There [were] some times, sorry to say this Jax, but I would have like 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn’t going to give up on me. And I knew that I loved him still. I was trying to act like I didn’t, but in the end, I’m just so glad that we are where we are now. We are so much better than we ever have been. I don’t know, maybe we should have broke up sooner so that we could have gotten to this point sooner.”

The new Instagram shot comes just a few days after Brittany Cartwright posted a mirror selfie tagged in New York City taken at the same time that Jax was in the Big Apple to tape an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night show, Watch What Happens Live.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor had a tumultuous season on Vanderpump Rules. Not only did Jax admit to cheating on Brittany with fellow SUR employee Faith Stowers, but he mulled over a job offer in Tampa without even asking Brittany how she felt about the move. Even after Brittany stood by him through all of that, Jax later told her he didn’t feel like he was the right person for her, and he broke up with her.

“You deserve a lot better than me,” Jax said. “I just don’t think we can be together anymore.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.