Celine Dion, ‘Ashes’ A Surprise Inclusion For ‘Deadpool 2,’ Or Maybe It Makes Sense In A WHAM! Kind Of Way

Celine Dion made a surprising announcement on Twitter today.

Over the years, some amazing musicians have contributed songs to various Marvel soundtracks, but the most surprising — and recent — addition to that lineup is, without a doubt, Celine Dion.

The Canadian songstress took to Twitter today to announce that she contributed an original song to the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

“Over the years, I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects,” wrote Celine Dion. “‘Ashes’ is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your ‘ashes’ off!”

She then included a YouTube link to the song in question, which you can check out above.

The internet was quickly in a flurry with comments about Celine Dion’s new music, with reactions ranging from humor to appreciation, but overall showing a positive reaction to the song.

If nothing else, contributing a song to an action film is the first for Dion, who is perhaps better known for her lighter, more romantic fare.

She first contributed the titular song to the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. She then contributed a cover of “When I Fall In Love” for Sleepless in Seattle, then “Because You Loved Me” for Up Close & Personal, and “Then You Look At Me” for Bicentennial Man.

But Celine Dion is, of course, best known for her mega-hit “My Heart Will Go On” for the Titanic soundtrack. The Will Jennings-penned song, according to AXS, is Dion’s best-selling (and best-ranking) song of her entire career. In addition to reaching No. 1 worldwide, it is also included in the list of the Songs of the Century by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. It also won an Oscar (for Best Original Song), the Golden Globe (for Best Original Song for a Motion Picture Soundtrack), and several Grammy Awards including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

There’s no question that Celine Dion’s “Ashes” song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack will be just as award-winning as “My Heart Will Go On.”