Joshua Corbett, Sandra Bullock Stalker, Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Wound After Police Standoff

The actress came face to face with her stalker when he broke into her home in 2012.

Sandra Bullock’s stalker has been found dead after a long standoff with police. Joshua James Corbett, the 42-year-old man who was previously convicted of stalking the Oscar-winning actress, was found dead inside his home in La Crescenta, Calif. from a self-inflicted wound, according to a report by Variety.

Corbett’s suicide came after a standoff occurred when the Los Angeles Police Department served a warrant at his home on Wednesday. Corbett, who was served the warrant for failing to show up for an April 23 probation hearing, reportedly barricaded himself in a building located near the back of his property and told responding SWAT officers and crisis negotiators that he had a weapon. Corbett threatened to kill the officers but ultimately ended the five-hour standoff by killing himself. It is not immediately clear how Joshua Corbett ended his life, but a report by NBC Los Angeles revealed that his death was from a self-inflicted wound that was not the result of a gunshot.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Joshua Corbett was sentenced to five years of probation and treatment in a mental health facility for breaking and entering Sandra Bullock’s home in 2014 after jumping the front gate on her property. At the time of the break-in, the actress came face to face with her stalker and quickly locked herself in a bedroom closet and called 911 for help. Sandra Bullock told responders that the man who broke into her house thought he was her husband and the father of her young son, Louie. According to NBC News, after he was detained by police, Corbett called out to Bullock, saying, “Sandy, I’m sorry. Please don’t press charges.”

Sandra Bullock’s stalker kills himself https://t.co/wTQt2HmvI0 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 3, 2018

Bullock, of course, did press charges. In addition to his probation and mental health treatment requirements, Joshua Corbett was issued a 10-year protective order that required him to stay away from Sandra Bullock until 2022. Corbett was released from a mental health facility in June 2017, according to E! News.

Sandra Bullock has not yet commented on the death of her stalker Joshua Corbett, but there is no denying that the actress’s six-year nightmare is finally over.

For more on this breaking story, see the video below.