Vanessa Trump's net worth has now skyrocketed, and Donald Trump Jr. is paying attention

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. after her father, Charles Haydon’s estate was settled and she came into her own money. Now it is being revealed that one of her father’s biggest investments had been in Rao’s Marinara sauce recipe from the famed NYC restaurant, Rao’s.

Vanessa Trump’s Money Is From An Investment In Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Back in 1992, Vanessa Trump’s father, lawyer Charles Haydon invested in taking Rao’s red sauce public with Rao’s owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. and Ron Straci, a lawyer who founded Rao’s Speciality Foods, says PageSix. The initial plan to put Rao’s red sauce on supermarket shelves has led to an expanded line of sauces, olive oils, and salad dressings now available around the globe.

Vanessa Trump’s father initially invested one million dollars in the company and owned 30% of Rao’s Specialty Foods company which was said to be worth $415 million when it was sold in 2017 to a large food company. The hold up on the transfer of funds to Vanessa Trump and her mother Bonnie was due to a lawsuit between the two primary owners of the Rao’s brand. After the suit was settled and the company was sold, Vanessa Trump could finally receive her inheritance from father Charles Haydon’s estate.

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump is a marinara sauce heiress https://t.co/jh1fAaBFpJ pic.twitter.com/MLJvv7GcGX — Page Six (@PageSix) May 3, 2018

Now there is a lot of curiosity about Vanessa Trump’s net worth, and nobody is more curious than her estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr., says Daily Mail. Initially, the Trump divorce was said to be uncontested because there was a prenuptial agreement in place, but now that Vanessa Trump has come into serious money, Donald Trump Jr. is said to want an accounting of her financial situation.

Donald Trump Jr. Wants To Know Vanessa Trump’s Net Worth

While there is no dollar amount available, a source close to the Haydon family says that the inheritance was sizeable.

“I can’t speculate as to how much they received, but it was life-changing.”

Now that Vanessa Trump’s financial situation has changed, both Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have to exchange financial information in order to determine child support payments for their five children. Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were married for twelve years before Vanessa Trump filed for divorce.

Donald Trump Junior Demanding To See Vanessa Trump’s Statement Of Net Worth – The Divorce Is Getting Mes… #Topbuzzhttps://t.co/kpmjFCOpub — Iveygirl08 (@iveygirl08) May 3, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. Filed A New Request With The Manhattan Supreme Court

Cosmo is reporting that a “defendant’s [Donald Trump Jr.] demand for statement of net worth” was filed with the New York court handling the Vanessa Trump divorce, the Manhattan Supreme Court.

After Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March, the estranged couple released a joint statement on the matter.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families.”