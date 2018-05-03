MTV Is ‘Extremely Upset’ After Capturing Jenelle Evans’ Road Rage Incident On Camera, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Jenelle Evans may be on the chopping block.

Could Jenelle Evans be in jeopardy of being fired from Teen Mom 2?

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV isn’t happy about their cast member’s recent road rage incident and are unsure about what they should do with the footage captured of the allegedly violent encounter.

“The higher-ups–and not the show higher-ups but the network execs– have the footage and are figuring out what to do with it,” the source explained to the outlet on May 1. “They’re extremely upset by what they’re seeing.”

At the end of last month, Evans reportedly hit another driver’s truck and followed the man home, where she allegedly ran over his mailbox and threatened him with one of her guns. A short time later, a 911-call was made and eventually, that call, which was actually made from her son Jace’s phone, was released.

As The Ashley’s report revealed, Evans and her oldest son were en route to an ice cream parlor after attending a therapy session when she suddenly became enraged with another driver.

Following the incident, MTV execs are said to be “furious” and freaked out, especially due to the fact that Evans and her co-stars are set to film the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in just a few weeks. As fans well know, Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been feuding with their co-stars, including Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry, for weeks and tensions are already quite high.

The Ashley’s source went on to reveal that MTV’s staff is actually concerned that Evans could bring a weapon to the set of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Radar Online was first to break the news of the road rage incident.

Evans’ road drama comes just a couple of months after her husband was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 due to a series of homophobic messages to his fans and followers on Twitter. On his now-deleted account, Eason suggested he would be encouraging his children to avoid members of the LGBT community and insinuated that they had no morals.

Evans and Eason have also come under fire recently for their frequent gun photos, some of which have featured their young children.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on MTV.