Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Support For Kanye West After Controversial Trump Tweets & Slavery Comments

Kourtney made it pretty clear she's not joining the petitions to boycott Kanye following his controversial remarks.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing her support for brother-in-law Kanye West and his Yeezy clothing line in the wake of his recent controversial tweeting spree and comments about slavery. Hollywood Life is reporting that Kourtney made it pretty clear that she’s standing by Kanye and won’t stop supporting his business ventures while out about in Los Angeles on May 2 where she was dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy.

The site reported that the mom of three was photographed this week wearing all Yeezy clothing items, as Kardashian was spotted wearing West’s sweatpants with the word “Calabasas” written down the side, a see-through black mesh top over a black bra and Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” sneakers on her feet.

It appeared that Kourtney’s decision to step out in Kanye’s clothes sent a pretty clear statement that she’s standing by sister Kim Kardashian’s husband, despite The Sun reporting last week that she and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all unfollowed him on Twitter amid his spree.

The site claimed that the trio all made the decision to unfollow West on the 280-character site after he went on a controversial Twitter spree in which he pledged his support for President Donald Trump and shared a photo of himself wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap.

Kourtney still doesn’t follow Kanye on the social media site, though her decision to step out in Yeezy appears to suggest she won’t be taking part in recent pleas and petitions to boycott the rapper’s designs following another controversial remark in an interview with TMZ in which he suggested that slavery was “a choice.”

The Kardashian family at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in 2016. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

As reported by Entertainment.ie, a petition was recently set up asking Adidas – who manufacture his Yeezy sneakers – to boycott him and his brand after the comments went viral.

The petition already has more than 4,500 signatures, close to half of its goal to get 10,000 signatures.

Kourtney and her sisters have been pretty quiet when it comes to their brother-in-law’s recent comments, though Kourtney isn’t the only one of the Kardashian sisters who seems to be showing her support for Kim’s husband through her clothing choices.

Her little sister and Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star Kendall Jenner also appeared to make it clear that she’s still supporting West, as People reported that she was recently photographed wearing a $925 Yeezy cardigan sweater with the word “Calabasas” and the outline of a lion in the back following the rapper’s latest controversy.

Kendall was wearing the item of clothing while out with Kourtney as the twosome filmed scenes together for new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.