Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Joke About Crashing The Royal Wedding Before Heading To England

Hoda's teasing her plans to "crash" Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have two extra uninvited guests when they get married in London on May 19. Per Entertainment Tonight, Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie recently joked that they’re already making plans to slip in to see the couple’s big day unfold when they head over to the U.K. later this month to cover the wedding for NBC.

Speaking about their upcoming work trip during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 2, the duo joked that they’re ready to “crash” the wedding at any moment.

“We are official wedding crashers,” Hoda told the late-night host of her and Guthrie’s big plans to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

“We’re not invited to the wedding, we’re just gonna dress up, and hang around,” she then added of their plans.

Of course, in reality Hoda and Savannah will actually be a little further away from the action as they report live from London for NBC’s coverage of the big event, which will take place at Windsor Castle, which means they actually don’t even have to get too dressed up for the occasion.

Savannah said that she’s been asked a lot about what she plans to wear to see California native Megan Markle marry the Prince, to which she teased on the talk show this week, “I’m like, ‘We don’t even have to wear pants!'”

She then joked, “We’re sitting behind a desk! It doesn’t matter what we wear” before admitting that they will both be wearing fascinators on their heads to blend in with the crowd of invited guests.

Hoda then told Fallon that she and her co-anchor will be going live to the nation from a rooftop somewhere in London and will be trying to “peek in” to see Harry and Meghan from above.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kotb and Guthrie have already been getting in some practice ahead of Harry and Meghan’s impending royal wedding after first heading to the U.K. to see the sights last month.

Hoda and Savannah shared various photos and videos of themselves taking in the sights around London on their social media pages, including one clip showing the two Today Show anchors practicing their royal waves while out on the streets of the British capital alongside the caption telling the world that they were “getting ready for May 19.”

Savannah also shared a photo of herself getting used to wearing a fascinator on her head ahead of Harry and Meghan’s big day and wrote, “When in Windsor… wear your fascinator and your fascination #RoyalWedding.”

NBC’s coverage of the royal wedding with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will begin with royal themed programming on May 16 before the network then goes live from London to broadcast the event across the U.S. on May 19.