Lea Michele Shows Off Huge Engagement Ring From Zandy Reich, Jokes About Giving It Back

Lea says she was "so surprised" when her boyfriend proposed.

Lea Michele is showing off her huge engagement ring from fiance Zandy Reich and joking about how she keeps thinking she may have to give it back. Per Entertainment Tonight, the former Glee star revealed some big engagement secrets during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on May 2 where she admitted that she had no idea that Reich was going to propose to her.

“I was so surprised, I kept saying, ‘Stop joking around, stop joking around!'” Michele confessed of the engagement on the talk show, which happened last week just less than a year after the couple were first confirmed to be dating back in July 2017.

The former Scream Queens star then joked that she keeps thinking she’s going to have to give the ring back because she’s so used to borrowing huge diamonds for the red carpet that she then has to return.

“I keep thinking it’s borrowed and I have to give it back at some point,” Lea joked of her huge engagement ring, which Elite Daily recently reported weighs four carats.

The site stated after the news broke that Michele’s stunning ring is “an elongated radiant cut with a diamond pavé band” and also revealed that it was custom designed by the singer and actress by her fiance.

Michele appeared on the show alongside friend and Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, who let slip as the cameras rolled that Zandy proposed to Lea while the couple were together in the Hamptons.

But before showing off her stunning ring on Watch What Happens Live this week, Lea wasted no time in letting her closest friends know that she’s going to be heading down the aisle.

As reported by E! News, Michele took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share how her famous friends reacted to the news that she’s engaged and she shared screen captures of their reactions following a Facetime session with herself and Zandy.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Lea shared sweet looks at how her former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts and boyfriend Evan Peters reacted to her huge news, as well as sharing a look at her former Glee cast mate Darren Criss and his fiancee Mia Swie looking thrilled while on a call with the couple.

Michele captioned the uploads with the date “April 28, 2018,” seemingly confirming that she and Reich seemingly got engaged on the same day that she announced the exciting news to the world on Instagram.

Yes ???? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Lea announced her engagement via her Instagram account by sharing a photo of herself at the beach while covering her face with her left hand to show off her huge engagement ring to the world.

She then captioned the image with the word “YES” and an engagement ring emoji.