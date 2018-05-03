WWE Superstars, Professional Wrestling, And Romance – The Search For Love And Happiness In The Squared Circle

Is it still possible to find love when you spend your life on the road being tossed around a wrestling ring?

WWE Superstars are celebrated for their outlandish characters and their athletic prowess in the ring, but it is easy to forget they are also human beings with normal human desires. As with most adults, professional wrestlers also have personal relationships, with all the resulting joys and sorrows that accompany romance and marriage.

Most recently, ‘The Face of the WWE” 16-time World Champion John Cena experienced that sorrow when he announced he was ending his six-year relationship with the two-time WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella. The couple, famously engaged to be married when Cena proposed to Bella in the ring at WrestleMania 33, issued a statement about their breakup.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Their relationship, which was often featured on E! Network’s Total Divas reality show, had its ups and downs. Cena was often rigid and set in his ways, even demanding that Nikki sign a 75-page contract before she moved in with him. Nikki, for her part, seemed to be searching for John’s softer side and often appeared to be frustrated by his apparent inability to commit to her.

John Cena Proposes to Nikki Bella at ‘WrestleMania 33.’ WWE

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie, a one-time WWE Divas Champion, has fared better in her marriage to WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, a WWE Grand Slam Champion and four-time world title holder. The couple began their relationship in 2012, and they were married on April 11, 2014.

Bryan’s career came to a crashing halt on February 8, 2016, when he announced his retirement as an active WWE wrestler due to concussions. Despite this setback, the marriage between Daniel and Brie remained strong, and on May 9, 2017, the loving couple was blessed with a baby daughter named Birdie. Later, Daniel spoke about the positive impact their daughter has had on their life.

“I would read a lot about how to be a dad. I had never changed a diaper before we had Birdie. And one of the things that they talk about is it can be very hard on a marriage, on a couple, when you had a child. Because there’s all these needs you have to take care of. But if you know that and you know that going in and, ‘OK, I’m going to put my partner first.’ That sort of thing. And it feels like our relationship has become stronger because of it.”

Always the happy couple, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. WWE

While the birth of their daughter was certainly a miracle, Daniel and Brie were also blessed with another major change in their life. After two long years away from the ring, extensive neurological exams, and several months of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Daniel Bryan announced that he had been cleared to wrestle again on March 20, 2018. In his dramatic promo on SmackDown Live, Daniel made it clear that whenever he was ready to give up and call it a career, Brie was the one who pushed him to continue.

In his return match at WrestleMania 34, Bryan and Shane McMahon defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team match when Bryan forced Zayn to submit. Daniel looked as sharp as ever in the ring, and the fans raised the roof in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with resounding chants of “YES! YES! YES!”

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Total Divas star Maryse Mizanin, may display all the evil characteristics of pro wrestling heels when they appear in the ring or on WWE television, but in reality, they are quite the loving couple.

The Miz has had a storied career as an ego-maniacal WWE grand slam champion, winning one world championship, six world tag team titles, eight Intercontinental titles, and two United States titles. Maryse has also been quite successful as a WWE Superstar, winning two Divas Championships and managing her husband during three of his Intercontinental Championship runs.

The Miz and Maryse share a lighter moment. WWE

At home and in person, the Mizanin’s offer a shining example of a happy family. After dating for several years, Maryse and The Miz were married on February 20, 2014. Not to be outdone by their babyface rivals, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Maryse and Mike welcomed the birth of their daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, on March 27, 2018.

The Miz revealed his softer side when he spoke about his love for his daughter.

“It became real for me at about 2 a.m., when Monroe was crying and I picked her up, put her in my arms and rocked her in the rocking chair. I was so tired, but she stopped crying and just stared at me with those beautiful blue eyes that melted my heart. I love her so much.”

There have been many other WWE superstars who have shared their life with another wrestler. Some are still together, some are raising a family, and others have since parted ways. There is no better way to conclude our tale than by sharing a photo of the couple that first brought wrestling and romance to the attention of the fans, two-time WWF World Heavyweight Champion Randy Savage and the ever-glamorous Miss Elizabeth. Although both Randy and Elizabeth are no longer with us, they will reign forever as the professional wrestling’s number one couple.