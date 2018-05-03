‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: How Did Luciana And Nick Reunite?

Somehow Luciana made the long walk from Mexicali to Texas to be with Nick

When Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead concluded, Nick (Frank Dillane) and his girlfriend, Luciana (Danay Garcia), had parted ways. Nick was stuck in the midst of a dam explosion and Luciana had returned to Mexicali in an attempt to find her friends.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Somehow, though, between the Season 3 finale and the Season 4 premiere episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Luciana and Nick are now happily back together. That is until Nick was killed in last week’s episode at the hands of Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Now, a bereft Luciana must face the future without Nick.

So, how did they even get back together?

So far, there have been no reasonable clues in Season 4 as to how the pair was reunited. However, Nick did seem particularly scared of losing Luciana again. Either this could be in relation to her leaving him for Mexicali or suggests another incident viewers haven’t yet seen in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

According to an interview Danay Garcia did with Newsday, their reunion will likely be explained in upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead as the story of how Clark’s group made it from San Diego to Texas is explored further.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

“We’re going to explain how we made it there and how we operate right now, with a new set of rules,” Garcia explains.

She also revealed to FanFest that the separation from Nick was never meant to be permanent. Luciana decided that she couldn’t live at the ranch and didn’t want to make Nick choose between his family and her.

With new images being released for Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, it seems there will be more flashbacks to the time Luciana and Nick shared at the Diamond, so perhaps their reunion will finally be explained in the upcoming episode.

Therefore, it seems, ultimately, that fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out exactly how Nick and Luciana were reunited.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 4, titled “Buried.”