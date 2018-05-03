‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: New Casting Suggests The Whisperers Are On Their Way

A casting call for Yumiko and Magna has comic book fans excited about the arrival of the Whisperers

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead were concerned that with the inclusion of the Wolves earlier in the series and the shocking death of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), the Whisperers storyline might get overlooked. However, a new casting call seems to indicate Season 9 will see this group make an appearance.

Filming has only just started for Season 9 of The Walking Dead. However, there is still plenty of speculation going on. Fans of the comic books the TV series is based on have been wondering, now that the All-Out War storyline has come to an end with the capture of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), whether the Whisperers will now appear.

This group is known to mingle among walkers, wearing their skin to conceal their identities. When the Wolves appeared in an earlier season of The Walking Dead, there was some speculation as to whether this group would take the place of the Whisperers. Both groups were similar, even if the Wolves didn’t wear walker skins.

Then with the death of Carl Grimes, the speculation escalated as fans wondered if the Whisperers would be eliminated entirely from the TV series. After all, in the comics, Carl’s storyline is tied in quite closely to that of the Whisperers.

Now, TVLine has announced that a new casting call proves that the Whisperers will make an appearance in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. While not officially confirmed, TVLine has stated that the news is all but confirmed in regard to this casting call. However, fans should obviously make their own judgement when it comes to the validity of the casting call. In saying that, TVLine is usually quite accurate in reporting their TV news.

The gist of the casting call is that AMC is looking for people to fill the roles of girlfriends Yumiko and Magna. These characters feature in the comic books and end up becoming members of Alexandria. Their storyline is tied up with the Whisperers after one of their friends is killed by the marauding group.

“Season 9 casting is underway for girlfriends Yumiko and Magna, future Alexandrians who are not only prominent protagonists in Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series but in the war with the Saviors’ Big Bad successors, the Whisperers.”

TVline also notes that while these characters are being cast, there is no news yet on the leader of the Whisperers called Alpha.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on MC later this year.