‘Westworld’ Season 2 Theory: A Greek Symbol Keeps Appearing Everywhere

This symbol, matched with the flood already seen, has fans creating a new theory

HBO’s Westworld is a hot spot for those who love watching and rewatching each episode to find hidden clues and new theories about where the show is headed. Now, fans have noticed a symbol popping up everywhere in Season 2 that could indicate destruction for the humans.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 2 (titled “Reunion”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

It seems like every day there is a new theory in relation to Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld. Today is no exception. However, this is likely the first time two different theories using a Greek theme have turned up one after another. Yesterday, there was the theory that the Greek story involving Theseus and the Theseus Paradox could explain the link between DNA collection of Westworld guests and the mysterious weapon hinted at in Episode 2 of Westworld.

Today, as Esquire points out, the latest Greek theory centers around an image that has turned up frequently in Season 2 of Westworld.

Eagle-eyed fans will have seen the image several times in Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2. It looks like a plus sign surrounded by dots. Most notably, it appeared in Arnold’s (Jeffrey Wright) house as shown in flashback sequences involving him and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

John P. Johnson / HBO

However, a very fastidious Reddit user has also noticed that this image has appeared frequently back in Season 1 of Westworld.

So, it seems this image is intentionally being placed and has been from the very start of the series. But what does it mean? Another Reddit user gives an explanation.

“A sign often found on Greek vases from around 700 B.C. It is used in certain types of cartography as a sign indicating stone bottom at the water’s edge.”

Viewers have already seen a massive lake with the bodies of the hosts floating in it, and now some fans are wondering if the weapon mentioned in Episode 2 of Westworld Season 2 could actually be the construction of a huge dam capable of drowning everyone.

Esquire also points out that although the hosts appeared to be dead and floating in the water, they are robots and don’t necessarily need to breathe air to survive. So, this vision, considered to be occurring as the most present day timeline, could also be an indication of some sort of trap for the humans.

However, fans will just have to tune into further episodes of Westworld to find out if this theory turns out to be true or not.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 3 (titled “Virtu e Fortuna”), on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.