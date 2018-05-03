‘The OA’: Filming Is Complete, So When Will Season 2 Air?

Production begins for Season 2 of 'The OA' as filming wraps up

Season 1 of Netflix’s original series The OA ended with so many questions. While we know “OA” stands for “Original Angel,” there is little else explained and fans are hoping Season 2 of the series will delve into this further.

When it dropped on Netflix at the end of 2016, fans devoured The OA, a series that drew on elements of mystery, the supernatural, science fiction, and fantasy. Finding it hard to classify, fans couldn’t directly relate the Netflix series to any other shows they had watched previously. Regardless, The OA instantly became a critical hit. As a result, after fans binge-watched Season 1, they then scoured the internet and tried to put together the mysterious pieces of The OA puzzle.

Season 1 of The OA tells the story of Prairie Johnson, a missing blind girl, who returns home with her sight completely restored. She struggles to fit back in with her family and reaches out to others in an effort to tell her story and pass on everything she knows.

Brit Marling plays the main character, Prairie Johnson. But, to Marling, The OA is also her precious baby as she co-created the series alongside Zal Batmanglij. Zal also directs all of the episodes.

JoJo Whilden / Netflix

On February 8, 2017, Netflix renewed The OA for a second season. However, since then, news has been scant about production on the series.

But now, according to Refinery 29, filming has wrapped up for Season 2. Brit Marling took to Instagram to make the announcement.

So, now that filming has wrapped up for Season 2 of The OA, the next big question fans are asking is, when will it air on Netflix?

Unfortunately, there is no official news on a release date for Season 2. While filming has concluded, there is still plenty of work to be done behind the scenes by way of post-filming production to polish the season before it is ready for the fans. And, as yet, Netflix has not released a statement in regard to when Season 2 will air. Although, Digital Spy predicts fans will get their OA fix by the end of the year or early in 2019.

However, as soon as we know anything, you will definitely be the first to know, so stay tuned!

Season 1 of The OA is currently streaming on Netflix.