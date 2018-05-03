Watch Atletico Madrid Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: 2nd Leg, UEFA Europa League Semifinal, Start Time, How To Watch

Arsenal must win away against Atletico Madrid to take legendary, retiring Manager Arsene Wenger to his first Europa League final — here's how to watch a live stream.

In what could be the last European game of his legendary career at Arsenal, Manager Arsene Wenger takes his Gunners into Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal, a match that will live stream from Madrid on Thursday with Wenger looking to go out with glory in Europe.

The 68-year-old Wenger, who will retire at the end of this season after 22 seasons at the helm of the the storied British club, has taken the team into Europe’s top-tier competition, the UEFA Champions League, in 20 of those seasons.

With Arsenal buried in sixth place on the English Premier League table, winning the Europa League offers Wenger his only chance of ending his career by leading Arsenal back into the Champions League, the prize for taking home the Europa League title. But with a 1-1 aggregate score after the first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal must score at least once to have a chance at victory on the road.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, May 3, at the 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific.

Legendary Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger must win in Madrid to have a chance at ending his career with a return to the Champions League. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Because Atletico tallied an away goal in the 1-1 first leg draw, Arsenal must score at a stadium where their hosts have not surrendered a single goal in their last 12 games across all competitions.

At the same time, in their domestic competition, Arsenal has not yet won an away game — but Wenger believes his team’s Premier League performance has nothing to do with Thursday’s European do-or-die game.

“In Europe we have done well away from home and we just want to focus on the game and our performance,” Wenger said on Wednesday. “The players will not be too worried about the Premier League form.”

As for the storied manager himself, while he will not be at the Arsenal helm next season, he has yet to decide what his next step will be.

“At the minute I think I would like to finish well my job,” the Strasbourg, France, native said. “I believe a man has to give his best as long as he is somewhere, with all my commitment and energy I would like to walk out of Arsenal one day and think until the last day I focused only on Arsenal. When my job is finished at Arsenal I will see where I go from there but I want to finish this love story well.”

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his goal, the only one scored by the Gunners, in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid second leg UEFA Europa League semifinal match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go at this link. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the decisive Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid second leg UEFA Europa League semifinal showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans can obtain a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV at this link, YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now, which can be accessed by clicking here. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that first week, fans can watch the Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid Europa League match live stream at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid match will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, at this link.