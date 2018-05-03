‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 3: Virtue, Fortune, and Free Will Is Explored

There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn't we, too, try to survive?

As the plot thickens deliciously in Season 2 of Westworld, fans are scrambling to find out more about the next episode of the sci-fi series. In regard to keeping things under wraps, HBO has always been considerably tight-lipped when it comes to Westworld. So, here’s everything we could find out about the upcoming episode.

The title of Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2 is “Virtu e Fortuna.” It is written by Roberto Patino and Ron Fitzgerald. Richard J. Lewis directs the episode.

To translate this title into English, it means “virtue and fortune.” This could also tie in with the 16th-century political treatise written by the Italian diplomat and political theorist, Niccolo Machiavelli. In this essay, Machiavelli questions virtue, fortune, and free will. For fans of Westworld, this certainly ties in directly with what is happening with the hosts in the park as they fight for their own freedom from the oppressive humans that control them.

While a proper synopsis hasn’t been released, the Hollywood Reporter has announced the following as the official synopsis for Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2.

“There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”

Of course, this one-liner doesn’t give much away in what fans can expect to see in Episode 3 of Westworld. However, even with a proper synopsis, it seems likely it would make little sense in a series that spends a lot of time talking in codes. What it does offer, though, is the possibility viewers will see the hosts continuing to revel in what they are as they fight for their own safety.

Along with the brief synopsis, HBO has released several images from Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2. These are likely more telling than the synopsis.

There are several images showing Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), so fans know their storyline will be explored further in Episode 3 of Westworld. One of these images shows that Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) is with them, dressed in Wild West clothing. So, it appears he will continue on with this group as Maeve searches for her daughter.

Other images show Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). One shows her standing with Teddy (James Marsden), gun in hand, while their group of renegade hosts stand behind. Another image shows Dolores and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). Or, perhaps it is Dolores and Arnold. Viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to find out which. Bernard/Arnold also features in another image. Interestingly, he is on the ground and looking up at someone. Is it a human or a host? Once more, viewers will have to tune in to find out.

You can view the full Westworld Episode 3 gallery below.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 3 on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.