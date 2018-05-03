Trump Goes ‘Gangnam Style’ Ahead Of Peace Talks With Kim Jong Un [Video]

The U.S. president and the North Korean dictator are scheduled to meet this month or next.

Almost six years ago, South Korean rapper Park Jae-sang (a.k.a. Psy or PSY) created an international mega hit with his “Gangnam Style” music video, which has received an astounding 3.1 billion views on YouTube since then, in addition to becoming No. 1 on Billboard’s K-Pop chart at the time.

The popular production that took the world by storm inspired any number of individuals and groups to do covers, tributes, parodies, and mashups, many of which also found their way to social media.

Late last month, South Korea President Moon Jae-in met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone between their two countries and agreed to end their six-decades-long war and work toward a nuclear-free Korean peninsula. In a secret diplomatic trip, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo already met with North Korea’s leader to discuss a potential peaceful resolution of differences to end the stalemate. North Korea recently announced that it will supposedly suspend nuclear activity, shut down a nuclear site, and no longer test long-range missiles.

With a face-to-face summit meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un in Asia on the horizon, a “mematician” with the Twitter handle Solentgreenis has made a “Gangnam Style” video using the original footage, along with some creative Photoshopping (or the equivalent) “in celebration of peace between North and South Korea,” featuring the three leaders, with Trump as Psy, Gateway Pundit reported.

Ahn Young-joon / AP Images

Although it is far from clear if the Trump-Kim meeting will yield any substantive results, led by Indiana Congressman Luke Messer, 18 Republican lawmakers have already formally nominated Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, given the “unprecedented progress” in bringing the two sides together. President Moon has also said that the U.S. POTUS should receive the Nobel Prize for his role in orchestrating the ongoing talks.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has offered some advice to President Trump ahead of the summit meeting, Politico reported. The recommendations include concentrating on the big picture and leaving the details of the negotiations to advisers with the appropriate level of expertise; keeping the interests of U.S. allies in the region in mind; avoiding prematurely withdrawing the 28,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea; and not forgetting that North Korea is a brutal regime with a history of pervasive human rights violations.

The actual date for the peace talks has yet to be announced, but it is expected to take place later this month or early June at a location to be determined.

Watch Donald Trump go “Gangnam Style” in the clip below.