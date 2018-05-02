Erika Girardi Returns To Filming On ‘The Young And The Restless’ With Eileen Davidson

The two women previously starred alongside one another on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Erika Girardi will soon reprise her role as Farrah Dubose on The Young and the Restless.

According to a report from E! News on May 2, Girardi is set to reunite with her friend and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Eileen Davidson for two upcoming episodes of the long-running soap.

While a preview clip for the upcoming episodes was not released, E! News revealed that Girardi would be seen interacting with some of the most popular members of the show’s cast after being hired to help a new cast member find the perfect bachelor pad in Genoa City.

Girardi’s episodes of The Young and the Restless will air Monday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 6.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Girardi was first welcomed to join the cast of The Young and the Restless by Davidson, who awarded her with a role as a gift. However, after her debut appearance on the CBS series, Girardi was asked to return to the show several more times.

Giardi’s most recent appearance on the soap aired in April 2017.

While Girardi hasn’t exactly pursued a career in the world of acting, she’s a natural born performer and frequently does shows under her stage name, Erika Jayne.

When Erika Girardi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its sixth season, she formed a friendship with Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna, both of whom have made a living acting in soaps. Then, after Davidson quit her role on the show after two seasons, Girardi made a point to remain connected with her.

Davidson did make a brief appearance on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but for some reason, the scene didn’t actually make it to air. Instead, the network chose to feature the scene online as an unseen moment. During the scene, Davidson was seen sitting down for a lunch date with Girardi and Rinna at a hotel pool and reflecting on the drama of the show.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, which airs next Tuesday night, May 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.