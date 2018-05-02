Julio Jones Works Out With Terrell Owens Amid Rumors Of Unrest With Falcons

Julio Jones is working out with former NFL superstar Terrell Owens amid rumors of unrest with the Falcons.

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but he has seen his name come up in rumors lately. Those rumors have been stating that he might be eyeing an exit from the Atlanta Falcons. After removing everything Falcons-oriented from his social media, fans immediately began wondering if a trade would occur.

Obviously, that has not been the case yet. Jones is still one of the faces of the Falcons franchise and that isn’t expected to change, at least not this offseason.

According to a report from TMZ, Jones is focused on his offseason workouts. Those workouts happen to be with former NFL superstar wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Last season with the Falcons, Jones ended up 88 passes for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers weren’t as high as expected in the touchdown category, but Jones is still one of the most dangerous receivers in the game. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Jones is capable of forcing mismatches nearly every single week.

Atlanta drafted Calvin Ridley in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, leading to even more speculation about Jones’ future. Ridley has been doing military-style workouts with his personal trainer in Alabama to get ready for his first NFL season. Pairing Ridley and Jones together will be a dream come true for Matt Ryan.

Calvin Ridley + Julio Jones. A scary @AtlantaFalcons offense just got better. pic.twitter.com/UOidZ9z4rT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 28, 2018

As for Jones working out with Owens, it is certainly intriguing to think about. Owens was one of the best receivers of his era, but he also had quite a few attitude issues. That may worry some Falcons’ fans, but more than likely Jones will end up improving from his workouts with Owens.

If the Falcons were to trade Jones, they would have their heir apparent as lead wideout. Ridley may be young, but many believe that he is going to be a very similar player to Jones. Atlanta may not be expecting to move Jones this offseason, but it never hurts to prepare for the worst.

Expect to see Jones play the entirety of the 2018 season in Atlanta. The Falcons have been one of the top teams in the NFC for the past few years and that trend should continue once again this season.