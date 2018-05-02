Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Extortionist Jonathan Todd Jackson Arrested, Held On $100k Bail

Jonathan Todd Jackson is accused of trying to extort Kevin Hart over an alleged sex tape.

The man who allegedly has tried to extort comedian Kevin Hart for an alleged sex tape has been arrested.

According to Page Six, Jonathan Todd Jackson was arrested today and charged with two felony counts of extortion — one count of attempted extortion and one count of extortion by a threatening letter.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney said that Jackson tried to get money from Kevin Hart by alleging that he had a sex tape of the comedian.

According to the report, the sex tape was taken from one of Kevin Hart‘s escapades in Las Vegas, which Jackson was allegedly trying to shop around to different press outlets for money.

Between August 25 and August 30, 2017, Jackson allegedly tried to extort money from Hart for the tape.

The amount of money he is accused of trying to extort was not disclosed by the District Attorney’s office.

Currently, Jackson is being held on $100,000 bail. If Jackson is convicted of the crimes he’s accused of, he could face up to four years in jail.

Incidentally, it was revealed that Jackson was originally a member of Kevin Hart’s entourage.

According to Blast!, while Jackson and Hart weren’t the best of friends, they maintained a trusted working relationship, and Hart was even able to get Jackson access to other celebrities, such as The Rock, Josh Hutcherson, Marlon Wayans, and Shemar Moore.

Jackson even participated in a bowling competition for charity with a few A-listers through his association with Kevin Hart.

That why when word got out that Jackson was allegedly part of the scheme to bilk Hart out of millions of dollars, Hart took to Twitter to express how “disappointed” and “betrayed” he felt by Jackson’s alleged actions.

“Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW,” he wrote.

He also said, in private circles, that he “couldn’t believe” that someone so close to him could betray him in such a way.

As an end result of the alleged extortion attempt, Kevin Hart had to come clean, in a video, about cheating on his wife, thus causing him a little bit of a backlash from some less-than-loyal fans.