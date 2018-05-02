Catelynn Lowell Causes Outrage After Sharing Wine On Snapchat

Catelynn Lowell has been open and honest about her struggle with mental health issues. She recently did nearly back-to-back stints in rehab after suffering a miscarriage back in November. Teen Mom OG cameras caught the struggle as Lowell left her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their daughter home in Michigan to seek help.

At the Teen Mom OG reunion, Catelynn Lowell talked about how she has remained sober since leaving rehab earlier this year. Fans were shocked to hear that from the reality star as she has been vocal about partaking in marijuana. Everything seemed to be falling into place for Lowell until a Snapchat photo sparked concern among fans. According to In Touch Weekly, Catelynn shared a photo of wine in a glass on Snapchat which sent out red flags. Drinking alcohol while on medication for depression could be a deadly combination.

There has been some pushback from fans who support Catelynn Lowell. She has never been a heavy drinker, and neither has Tyler Baltierra. They watched as alcohol and drugs destroyed their parents, so partaking in things like that hadn’t held their interest. The glass of wine caused quite a stir, but the Teen Mom OG star hasn’t addressed the controversy.

Both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been working on moving forward. She is in a much better place now after working through treatment. Baltierra recently revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but his treatment wasn’t made public. The two have been together for over a decade and their bond has survived much worse. At the Teen Mom OG reunion, it was apparent the two were in it for the long haul. From surviving their childhood to the loss of a baby, Lowell and Baltierra have had their fair share of heartbreak.

Living in the public eye makes Catelynn Lowell an easy target for fans who have opinions. Her wine photo has sparked concern for her. Lowell marches to the beat of her own drum, something that isn’t always in line with mainstream thoughts. In a few days, no one will remember the Snapchat photo because they will be on to the next thing she did that drew cause for concern.