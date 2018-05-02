Sandra Bullock Stalker Joshua Corbett In Standoff With LAPD S.W.A.T.

TMZ reports that Joshua Corbett was paid a visit by LAPD to arrest him for violating his probation. As reported by New York Daily News, Corbett had handwritten detailed plans to sexually assault actress Sandra Bullock in a notebook, a fact that came out during his trial. He was sentenced to five years probation in May 2017 for breaking into and entering Bullock’s home in mid-2014; Bullock had hidden from Corbett and dialed 911 from her bedroom.

Ed McPherson, Sandra Bullock’s lawyer got another restraining order against Corbet on Friday. The order was meant to protect Bullock from the sexual assault that Corbett detailed in the notebook that authorities found when he was arrested.

It seems as if there was a good reason for Bullock’s concern. TMZ reports that when authorities arrived at the home of Joshua Corbett to arrest him, it wasn’t a peaceful surrender. Corbet threatened to harm the LAPD officers and subsequently barricaded himself inside his house.