Sandra Bullock Stalker Joshua Corbett In Standoff With LAPD S.W.A.T.

Joshua Corbett, Sandra Bullock's stalker, violated his probation and ended up in a police standoff.

TMZ reports that Joshua Corbett was paid a visit by LAPD to arrest him for violating his probation. As reported by New York Daily News, Corbett had handwritten detailed plans to sexually assault actress Sandra Bullock in a notebook, a fact that came out during his trial. He was sentenced to five years probation in May 2017 for breaking into and entering Bullock’s home in mid-2014; Bullock had hidden from Corbett and dialed 911 from her bedroom.

Sandra Bullock wrote in the documents regarding Corbett’s arrest that, “At the time of his arrest, he believed that I was his wife and my child was his son.”

The search warrant tells an unsettling story of the night Sandra Bullock came face to face with her stalker. Bullock told police in her statement that she heard loud noises coming from inside her home. When she went to her bedroom, Corbett was in the hallway waiting for her. He was dressed in dark clothes.

When the police arrived at Bullock’s home, Corbett began pleading with her, stating “Sandy, I’m sorry. Please don’t press charges.”

Joshua Corbett had a notebook with him that contained magazine cutouts and handwritten notes. One of the most chilling notes stated the following,

“I will forever be thinking of you and Louie, my son, as you are my wife by law, the law of God and you belong to me and me to you.”

Bullock further stated that, as she was hiding on the phone with 911, Corbett continued to knock on her bedroom door.

A post shared by Sandra Bullock (@sandra_.bullock) on Jul 18, 2016 at 6:41pm PDT

Ed McPherson, Sandra Bullock’s lawyer got another, permanent, restraining order against Corbett. Corbett is supposed to now stay 200 yards away from the actress until June 2022.

The order was meant to protect Bullock from the sexual assault that Corbett detailed in the notebook that authorities found when he was arrested.

It seems as if there was a good reason for Bullock’s concern. TMZ reports that when authorities arrived at the home of Joshua Corbett to arrest him, for breaking his probation, it wasn’t a peaceful surrender. Corbett threatened to harm the LAPD officers and subsequently barricaded himself inside his house.

#BREAKING: LAPD was conducting an arrest warrant on a suspect when he barricaded himself in a #LaCrescenta home. Residential records indicate this could be Sanda Bullock stalker, Joshua Corbett’s Home #NBC4 pic.twitter.com/01VNh5u7ct — Joe Studley (@JoeStudley) May 2, 2018

According to Daily News, LAPD officers found 24 firearms at Corbett’s home. Included in his stash of weaponry were “machine guns, assault rifles, and explosive devices.”