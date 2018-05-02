Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Living In ‘Hell,’ But Will She Leave Tristan Thompson?

During what should’ve been a joyful moment in her life, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly in “hell” over the way things went down with her baby’s dad, Tristan Thompson.

Not long before Khloe gave birth to her daughter True with Thompson, news about his cheating ways hit headlines making her last days of pregnancy even more miserable than they might have otherwise been. In the three weeks since then, while Khloe recovers from childbirth and adjusts to being a mom, she also has to deal with a blown up relationship, according to E! News.

She tried for years to have a baby, and now she finally has one, but the cheating scandal certainly makes it bittersweet for the 33-year-old new mother. Of course, she has plenty of family support for herself and True, but none of her family thinks she should stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ player.

As for Thompson, he’s reportedly trying to help out with the baby and make things up to Khloe, but he’s also trying to win the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, so he’s pretty busy. This scandal gave opposing fans plenty to taunt him with too. According to a People report, Toronto Raptors fans taunted the Toronto native with chants of “Khloe” during his free throw attempts at last night’s game. Ultimately, though, the Cavs player got the last laugh when he and his team ended up winning the game in overtime.

The only family member to speak publically about the situation is Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian who appeared on Ellen and had very few pleasant things to say about the man who had photographic proof of his cheating ways surface as Khloe gave birth to his daughter.

Although her family wants her to return home, People reported that Khloe plans on making her life with Thompson and True in Cleveland. If she does change her mind in the future, her sister Kourtney can offer plenty of advice on how to finally move forward and create a reasonably healthy co-parenting relationship with an ex since she appears to have finally reached a good place with her ex-boyfriend and co-parent, Scott Disick.

No matter what she ultimately decides to do, hopefully, Khloe moves passed the feeling of living in hell as soon as humanly possible. No cheater is worth tainting this precious time with her daughter.