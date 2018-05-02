‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 3: Liam Makes A Decision Based On Lies

Liam's about to lose everything he's ever wanted, a wife and a family to call his own, thanks to Bill's lies.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 3 point to the fact that Liam (Scott Clifton) will finally give Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) his final answer. Unfortunately, it seems as if his answer will not be based on the truth, but on a lie that Bill (Don Diamont) has concocted in order to keep the two apart. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that Liam will make a decision and according to spoilers for Friday, it seems as if the middle Spencer brother tells Steffy that they can no longer be together.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers were upset when they saw how Bill had Justin (Aaron D. Spears) stage his office to look as if he and Steffy had had a romantic rendezvous in the middle of the afternoon. Of course, the person he wanted most to see it not only drew the conclusions that Bill wanted him to but told Liam of his father’s indiscretions. Wyatt broke the news to Liam, according to She Knows Soaps recaps, and shattered any illusions that he and Steffy could ever have a happy family. Liam then confronted Steffy and asked her if she was in his father’s arms the previous night. She confirms that they hugged.

Do you think Liam should be upset? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/c4cP1QR70F — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 2, 2018

It seems as if that admission is the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as Liam is concerned. He had been battling with thoughts of his wife and his father for far too long, and Steffy’s “confession” makes him realize that thoughts of them together will always linger in his mind. He will always question what they were up to if they had spent time together, and that is not a healthy environment for a child to grow up in. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that he will tell Steffy that it is over. It is unclear whether he will choose Hope, but viewers already know that she has offered him her support whether he chose her or not.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Justin becomes remorseful when Bill has no concern about the consequences of his actions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6Vdf19zITI pic.twitter.com/CfsKQ0kZu2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 1, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 3 imply that Steffy will be devastated by the news that her daughter’s father no longer wants to be with her. However, Steffy is resilient and has proved time and again that battles make her stronger.