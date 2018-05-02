Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery: What Do Her Before-And-After Photos Show?

Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, has become a beauty icon on par with her fashion-plate sister Kim Kardashian. Kylie, who has become a mogul thanks to her successful makeup line, says she doesn’t oppose plastic surgery but has repeatedly denied getting any work done.

In an interview with her sister Kim for the Evening Standard, Kylie discussed her thoughts on plastic surgery, her makeup line, and being a new mom.

“What are your thoughts on plastic surgery?” Kim asked Kylie.

Jenner responded, “I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it. Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

That’s an interesting statement since Kylie admitted under intense public pressure several years ago that she gets lip injections every six months to plump up her naturally thin lips. So will Kylie skip her next scheduled injection? That’s unlikely since her full lips are now part of her brand.

Jenner, 20, had vehemently denied getting lip injections for years, insisting that lip liner was responsible for her overnight trout pout.

After a tsunami of social media users presented a barrage of before-and-after “photo evidence” to the contrary (see below), Kylie finally admitted she got lip injections because she was always insecure about her small mouth.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips,” Kyle confessed on her reality TV spinoff Life of Kylie.

“It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ I took that really hard. When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

Jenner later confessed that she felt bad about lying about her lip injections. But her angry denials (and later confession) prompted plastic surgeons to out her other cosmetic surgeries.

In 2015, Kylie denied she got breast implants after posting Instagram bikini photos showing her dramatically bigger bust line.

“Everyone thinks I’ve gotten a breast augmentation recently and I haven’t,” Jenner said on her app. “I just use the ‘Bombshell [bra]’ by Victoria’s Secret. It’s life-changing!”

Meanwhile, plastic surgeon Dr. Andrea Giannitrapani said Kylie got breast implants based on her stunning before-and-after photos.

“There is a clear size increase to Kylie’s breasts looking at the side profile of these comparison pictures,” Dr. Giannitrapani told Cosmopolitan. “They have the characteristics of a breast enlargement in the early stages of healing and look as though they still need time to settle.”

Dr. Giannitrapani also believes Kylie Jenner got work done to enhance her hips and buttocks.

“I would also speculate that in recent months Kylie has undergone fat transfer to her hips and buttocks to further enhance her hourglass curves.”

Giannitrapani joins a growing chorus of plastic surgeons who believe Kylie Jenner has had a decent amount of work done. There’s nothing wrong with plastic surgery, and celebrities get them all the time.

But critics say it’s disingenuous of Kylie to claim that her expensive lip liners can plump up a user’s pout as dramatically as a plastic surgeon can. Moreover, Jenner has a legion of teenage fans who want to look like her and believe that buying her products will transform them into a Kylie lookalike.

Unfortunately for Kylie, there’s always a peanut gallery on social media that will keep her honest.