Bill Cosby About To Lose Yet Another Honorary Degree, This Time From UNC

In the wake of Bill Cosby’s recent conviction, the University of North Carolina has begun the process to revoke the honorary degree they bestowed on the former TV star.

As reported by ABC 11 News, Bill Cosby is in the process of losing another honorary degree in the wake of his recent conviction. The Chancellor of the University of North Carolina, Carol Folt, endorsed that the Board of Trustees should begin the process to withdraw the honorary degree. The board is expected to vote on the matter in May. Folt said this is the first known time that the university has taken steps to revoke an honorary degree.

Over the last two years, Bill Cosby has had honorary degrees revoked from the University of Missouri-Columbia, Temple University, Tufts University, and Goucher College, among others. As documented by WRAL, Folt released a statement regarding the decision to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.

Chancellor Carol Folt said that the prestigious honor is no longer appropriate because of Cosby’s actions; that his acts were counter to the values held by the University of North Carolina. She explained that honorary degrees are bestowed based on the information available at the time. She also remarked that the school has no leniency for sexual assault and that they have worked meticulously in recent years to expansively revise their sexual assault and misconduct policy and enhance resources for their community.

Currently awaiting sentencing, Bill Cosby is currently under house arrest in his Philadelphia mansion. This is the same mansion where jurors concluded that he drugged and sexually violated Andrea Constand in 2004. At the time, Constand worked as a basketball administrator at Temple University. During her testimony, she said that Cosby gave her three blue pills which immobilized her. Unable to physically struggle or say no, he then penetrated her with his fingers.

Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count. As documented by ABC 13, in a deposition he gave over a ten years ago, Cosby admitted he obtained Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with. He also said that he did give pills to Andrea Constand before their sexual act, but that the pills were cold and allergy medicine to help her relax.