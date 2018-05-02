Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Weight Loss, Shorter Hair

Fans of 'The Voice' coach cannot get over how good Clarkson looks in her latest photo.

In her latest Instagram post, fans have noticed that Clarkson has made a few big changes. Not only is the new Voice coach rocking a shorter hair ‘do in her latest snapshot, Clarkson also appears to be looking thinner.

In the photo, the 36-year-old is all smiles as she sits in the infamous red Voice coaches chair. Clarkson’s hair falls just above her shoulders while she’s rocking a bright pink lipstick. The singer is wearing a black dress with a black leather jacket and rhinestones to complete the outfit. In the caption of the picture, Clarkson tagged her glam squad, including both her stylist and her hairdresser.

Kelly’s 3.3 million plus immediately flocked to the “Piece by Piece” singer’s latest picture to comment and like. In less than a day of being posted, Clarkson’s post gained over 67,000 likes as well as 760 plus comments. Many fans commented on how gorgeous Clarkson looks in her most recent picture while a ton of her other fans couldn’t get over how amazing Clarkson’s body looks.

“You look amazing kelly even though you were beautiful before.”

“You look fantastic,” another fan chimed in.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kelly appears to have shed around 40 lbs over the past few months. The publication shares that Clarkson can credit her weight loss to working out with a trainer four times a week while also changing her diet.

Kelly once confessed that she herself does not cook, but she does have a chef named Lisa who cooks “amazing and healthy” things for her and her family. Now Clarkson enjoys a high protein diet and has swapped out sweets for veggies. As many fans of the singer knows, Kelly has struggled with her weight ever since she was thrust into the spotlight following her American Idol win.

And in an interview with Redbook, Clarkson dished that she has come under scrutiny for her weight many times but blamed the public for only caring about aesthetics or the way she looks instead of worrying about her overall health. The 36-year-old shared that when she is skinny, that usually means she’s not doing well, but when she is fat, she’s generally happy.

“People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” the singer noted.

You can check out Kelly Clarkson on this season of The Voice on NBC. The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST.