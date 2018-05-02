Scheana Marie Opens Up About Ronnie Magro’s Split After They Watch The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Together

Scheana Marie is speaking out about her fellow reality star's recent breakup.

Scheana Marie and Ronnie Magro sparked rumors of a possible romance earlier this week when the Jersey Shore star showed up to her home with a few friends.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, the reality stars enjoyed a night in on Monday at Scheana’s Los Angeles apartment, where they tuned into the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, according to an E! News report, there isn’t anything going on between the two of them. Instead, Scheana is simply offering Magro her support as he continues to deal with the fallout from his recent split from Jen Harley.

During a new interview with the outlet, Scheana spoke of the possibility of a reunion between Magro and Harley, who have engaged in a series of very public social media fights over the last few days.

“There are a lot of tumultuous reality relationships, so you never know. I mean, they have a kid together, so hopefully they could work it out. I know that’s what he wanted,” Scheana told E! News on May 2.

According to Scheana, Magro and Harley weren’t together for very long before Harley became pregnant but she hopes that they will at least be able to maintain a healthy friendship with one another so that they can be decent co-parents.

Following his messy split days ago, Magro hunt out with Scheana and his fellow MTV star Kailah Casillas, of The Challenge and Real World, and according to Scheana, they had some “good laughs.” As she explained, she and Magro tuned into the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules and also played Cards Against Humanity.

After being seen battling Jen Harley on social media, Ronnie Magro took to his Instagram story and said that things between him and his baby mama should have never been made public. He also said that his daughter, Ariana Sky, continues to be his priority.

As for Scheana’s own love life, she claims she is currently single after splitting from Robert Parks-Valletta in August of last year. However, over the past several weeks, she’s been seen flirting heavily with Robby Hayes, formerly of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and will soon be traveling to The Bahamas with him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can be seen on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.