Trump Gets Nobel Peace Prize Nods From Multiple Republican Lawmakers

There has been talk of Trump getting the coveted prize ever since progress on denuclearizing North Korea started.

Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, say 18 Republican lawmakers who formally nominated the 45th president for the prize based on his work towards peace in the Korean Peninsula, Fox News is reporting.

In a letter officially sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday, lead author Luke Messer of Indiana, and 17 other Republicans, called on the Committee to issue the prize to Trump for his work on applying “maximum pressure to North Korea” to end its nuclear program and bring peace to the peninsula.

“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter says. “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

You can read the letter in its entirety here. Joining Messer in signing the letter are the following Republican representatives: Michael Burgess of Texas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Doug LaMalfa of California, David McKinley of West Virginia, Brian Babin of Texas, Diane Black of Tennessee, Steve King of Iowa, Pete Olson of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Jim Renacci of Ohio, Evan Jenkins of West Virginia, and Drew Ferguson of Georgia.

Although there’s been talk of Trump getting a Nobel Peace Prize for a few weeks now, this letter marks the first official effort at actually making that a reality, according to The Daily Wire. Trump is now officially nominated for the 2019 prize, as the nomination period for the 2018 prize ended in February. The Nobel Committee is expected to announce the winner of the 2018 prize sometime in October.

JUST IN: @RepLukeMesser released his and several other members of Congress’s nomination of President @realDonaldTrump to the #Nobel committee for the Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/1SgfuLu9ry pic.twitter.com/WgYPWV9pjr — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 2, 2018

Trump’s name began coming up in the same sentence as the words “Nobel Peace Prize” in late April. That was when, as The Hill reported at the time, South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested it to South Korean lawmakers.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”

The call has since been taken up by Trump supporters, as evidenced by a Michigan rally last week. As Newsweek reports, Trump was greeted by chants of “No-bel! No-bel!” by the adoring crowd.

To some conservatives, the Peace Prize has been seen as a political platitude ever since Barack Obama was awarded it in 2009, only a few months into his administration. Officially, it was for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” according to the Nobel Committee. Many conservatives saw it as an award for not being George W. Bush.

In case you were wondering, the process for nominating someone for a Nobel Peace Prize is remarkably straightforward and can be done online. To be allowed to nominate someone, you must be a member of a national legislative body or a head of state, an academic in certain disciplines, a member of an international court or legislative assembly, or otherwise a person of note in a specific area. There does not appear to be a nomination fee.