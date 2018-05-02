Ronnie Magro’s Baby Ariana Makes Instagram Debut

Ronnie Magro has been making headlines all week for his behavior on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He welcomed a daughter last month with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. The two have engaged in a social media battle, but that seems to have gone to the wayside with the latest Instagram photo shared by Harley.

Earlier today, Jen Harley debuted the daughter she shares with Ronnie Magro. Ariana officially celebrated her one-month milestone, and the world was given a glimpse of the little girl. Harley gushed about how being a mom has changed her. It is clear she loves her little girl, and there was no mention of Magro in the post.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are wondering when Ronnie Magro is going to share photos of his little girl with his fans. His Instagram isn’t incredibly active, and most of the recent stuff is promotional for the show. Up until the last week or so, it was assumed that Magro and Jen Harley would be raising little Ariana together. He had bragged about her on social media, talking about how beautiful she was while pregnant. Things took a bad turn over the last few days and now, the relationship is seemingly over.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley. He alleges she cheated on him, calling her some choice names during the Instagram battle. She fired back, accusing him of being a drug user and a bad father. While neither has said much since then, Harley did post to her Instagram story yesterday indicating she was heartbroken over everything that went down.

It is unclear at this point how things will work out for Ronnie Magro when it comes to Ariana. Jen Harley hasn’t talked about her intentions for a parenting agreement, and how involved he is with his daughter hasn’t been detailed.

The season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is still currently airing. The latest episode showed Magro bringing a girl from the bar back to the house, which is what set Harley off. When all of that went down, she was still pregnant with Ariana.

Now that the world has caught a glimpse of Ronnie Magro’s daughter, Ariana, they are hoping the two parents can resolve their issues. Having a baby changes everything and now, his actions affect his daughter’s life.