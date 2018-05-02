Miranda Lambert Is Reportedly Not Remorseful For Romance With Evan Felker, According To ‘Us Weekly’

'Miranda knew Evan was married but that didn’t stop either of them,' claims the source.

A new report from Us Weekly is making Miranda Lambert look even worse than everyone originally thought.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Lambert ditched her romance with “Satisfy Me” singer Anderson East for a new man — Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker. The only problem? Felker is still married. The two allegedly met in January when Felker’s band opened for Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour. The couple has been together ever since, despite the fact that Felker is still married to wife Staci Nelson.

Now US Weekly is sharing that the 34-year-old old definitely knew that Felker was married when they started their fling, but she wasn’t even phased by it.

“Miranda knew Evan was married but that didn’t stop either of them,” a source dished.

The source goes on to say that Lambert is not “remorseful” for what happened either, and she doesn’t think that she “stole” Evan from his wife. She insists that she is innocent.

“Miranda didn’t steal Evan from his wife.”

Being unfaithful to her partner seems to be a pattern for the country singer. Before her divorce to Blake Shelton, Lambert was reportedly hooking up with Anderson East. And now while East and Lambert were still dating (and while Felker was still married to Staci Nelson), the pair still hooked up.

“It seems like this is a pattern for her,” the source dished before saying that it’s hard for Miranda to stay faithful to anyone.

A lot of people are bashing Lambert for her latest fling, including her ex, Blake Shelton. Per the Inquisitr, Shelton appears to have taken to social media to call out the “Tin Man” singer.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Many believe that Shelton was alluding to the fact that Lambert also cheated on him, but he always took the high road by not throwing Miranda under the bus and sharing that information with the press. Felker’s wife, Staci, also shared her thoughts on the whole mess by wearing a “Team Staci” shirt on her Instagram page earlier this week. She also sang “Before He Cheats” with a friend in her Instagram story.

Miranda has yet to comment on her relationship with Felker but just yesterday, the singer shared a photo of herself and a few friends enjoying a “Monday Funday.” Some of her fans took time to comment on Lambert’s romance with Felker, with a few fans even asking Lambert to seek help for her “problem.”

“You need help!!!! Quit avoiding it. Your not right.”

Fans will have to wait and see how Lambert and Felker’s relationship pans out.