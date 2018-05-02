Botox treatments in your hairline could make your beauty routine easier

While Botox is best known for temporarily erasing wrinkles, it has other on-label and off-label uses including as injections for migraines and TMJ as well as for excessive sweating, and now the newest treatment is hair Botox or “Blotox.” Botox for your hair, or “Blotox,” extends the life of a blow-out or hair straightening by reducing the sweating and oil on your scalp.

Doctors Are Now Doing Botox Injections In The Scalp

Town & Country says that dermatologist and scalp health expert Dr. Francesca Fusco answered questions about “Blotox” or hair Botox, and who could benefit from it. Botox for hair or Blotox helps to reduce the way the head sweats which can cause hair to become frizzy, and also means you can shampoo your hair less often.

Botox injections in the scalp can be given all over the surface where your hair grows or just along the hairline and part.

Dr. Fusco said that the Blotox treatments have been very successful with the patients who have tried it.

“Individuals with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) benefit a great deal from this therapy. I have injected it in armpits, hands, feet, and hairlines to control excessive sweating.”

The hair Botox treatment can keep a blowout or other style looking fresher for a longer period of time.

"It's called 'blotox' and it involves getting Botox injections in your scalp to stop it from sweating during exercise…Unsurprisingly, this trend started with women who wear their hair straight and don't want their blowouts ruined." — naturallycurly (@naturallycurly) April 25, 2018

Hair Botox or Blotox is particularly good for people who work out a lot because the hair Botox treatments are like an antiperspirant for your head, according to Dr. Fusco.

Botox Treatments On Your Scalp Can Reduce Sweating And Prolong Your Blowout

“Botulinum toxin blocks acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter which is involved in signaling the stimulation of the sweat gland.”

Dr. Fusco advises that before allowing someone to do the Blotox treatments, they should make sure it’s someone with experience doing Botox injections because the muscles along the hairline control facial expressions, and if the injections are done wrong, it can cause “brow droop” or an uneven appearance in your forehead.

The cost for Blotox treatments can vary depending on geographical location and how much Botox you need in your scalp. Injections all over the scalp can cost approximately $1,000 every six months or so, while injections along the hairline and sideburns can be as little as a few hundred dollars.

Blotox or Hair Botox Is An Off-Label Use For Botox Injections

Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, who has been doing the hair Botox injections for years, says that Blotox is a “full-on trend,” according to Us Weekly.

“I had a number of patients that were resistant to working out because they didn’t want to ruin their hairstyle or blowout. It makes a huge difference for the working woman who wants to be fit but still look great. For patients with curly or kinky hair, their hair will remain straight longer.”

Blotox is considered an off-label use for Botox injections, but there are still many fans of the procedure who have been doing it once or twice a year for eight years or more.