‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thurs., May 3: Billy Seethes, Victoria Frets, & Phyllis Controls

Carefully crafted secrets spin out of control in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 3 reveal crippling guilt, family discord, and a desperate attempt at damage control. It looks like everything could spin wildly out of control very soon in Genoa City.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) face off over Jabot. Jack (Peter Bergman) brought in his brother to get some help and Billy agreed. Earlier this week he decided to team up with Kyle and try to get the blood Abbott clause removed, but ultimately Jack shut that down.

At this point, Kyle is desperate to get rid of the clause because there’s no way he’s keeping Dina’s secret about Jack’s paternity to himself. Billy still has no clue about the bombshell Kyle is about to drop, but he doesn’t entirely trust his nephew. He senses something is going on, and ultimately Billy and Kyle clash at Jabot setting the stage for Kyle to meet with Victor (Eric Braeden) soon and reveal the damning truth about Jack, as reported by She Knows Soaps.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) guilt about J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) death overwhelms her. She even tells her mom, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) her plan to confess to Paul (Doug Davidson). There’s no way Nikki can let that happen.

She worked hard to convince Victoria that her family needs her. How would her children survive with their mother in prison? Ultimately, Victoria must learn to live with her guilt. In fact, Nikki may remind her that confessing would be selfish because her confession would end up ruining so many people’s lives. Plus, didn’t J.T. get what he deserved after being so abusive (okay, maybe not that)?

They have a plan, and as long as everybody sticks to the plan, they’ll all get away with it… right? Right.

Speaking of Paul, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) story didn’t quite add up with all the other women’s story from the girl’s night out. That aroused his suspicions, and he’s hot on truth’s trail. Que Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). She works hard to clean up that situation Sharon created with the discrepancy in her recount of the evening.

In an attempt to keep the situation under control, Phyllis may go way too far to cover things up. How far? She might end up trying to move J.T.’s body, and that could be the clue that brings everything tumbling down.

Find out how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out tomorrow by watching on CBS or POP.