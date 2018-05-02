Mama June Attends Daughter Pumpkin’s Wedding In Vegas

Mama June recently made headlines for her dramatic weight loss, chronicled in "From Not To Hot."

Mama June is nothing if not a firebrand, in that when she does something, it immediately makes the news.

And her daughter’s wedding in Vegas, which she of course attended, got her all sorts of press attention for that very reason.

E! News was on the scene when Mama June stepped out for Pumpkin’s big day, and needless to say, she certainly made an impression.

Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon was only 18 years old when she walked down the aisle this past Monday, but she already had a longtime love, Joshua Efird. The two, who have been dating since they were pre-teens, are also parents to a baby girl.

The state of Nevada has confirmed that a marriage license was issued to Pumpkin and her husband.

The two were photographed leaving a 24-hour chapel in Las Vegas, so it was a small and intimate affair.

It also took them a little while to get married, since Joshua popped the question all the way back in 2016, but being that Pumpkin was only 16 years old, they decided to hold off on getting married.

After the couple tied the knot, they — along with Mama June and Honey Boo Boo — went off to a celebratory dinner at Buca di Beppo.

It may also be that Lauren and Joshua decided to get married after the baby — whom they named Ella Grace — because having a baby brought them closer together.

Lauren admitted that a baby is what their relationship “needed,” because it brought them closer together.

Lauren also said that she feels like a “team” with Joshua now.

For Mama June’s part, she agreed to Lauren’s relationship with Joshua, because she said that she appreciated that the “kids were taking things slowly.”

Definitely have to share this picture with y’all it was a very fun day seeing him dressed up welcome to the pageant World Josh #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/h2qBwpYRsk — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 3, 2018

What’s more, you can expect the wedding to be shown on a new season of Mama June’s hit WeTV show, From Not to Hot, because the outlet is reporting that there were cameras filming all around both the happy couple and the rest of the family.

There’s no word, yet, on when a new season of From Not to Hot will air on WeTV, but we’re sure to see more of Mama June and her shenanigans in the meantime.