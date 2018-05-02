Sasha Obama Debuts Blue Hair, Parties With Pals At Music Fest

The former first daughter was 'in the zone' at DC's Broccoli City Festival.

Sasha Obama went blue for the Broccoli City Festival. The 16-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed dancing and partying with friends at the Washington, D.C., music festival held at RFK Stadium, and she even debuted a colorful new hairdo in the process.

Sasha Obama was almost unrecognizable from her White House days in the photos. Just 15 months after her family vacated 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sasha was seen with dark blue tints in the ends of her hair as she hung out with friends in the fest’s VIP section.

The youngest Obama daughter wore a white crop top with jeans, Adam Selman sunglasses, and bold gold jewelry as she took in performances by artists H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar. According to the Daily Mail, Sasha Obama’s group of friends passed around a drink container containing an unidentified—but wince-worthy—beverage, but Sasha herself didn’t appear to indulge in any underage drinking.

In addition to her public partying and dancing, the former first daughter was caught on camera chilling backstage with Broccoli City Festival headliner Cardi B and her boyfriend Offset. The unlikely trio appeared to be hanging out in the pregnant rapper’s dressing room before her performance, which was also slated to be Cardi’s last gig before she gives birth to her first child this summer.

Sasha Obama Chills with Cardi B and Offset https://t.co/KM1Azh4vlq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

Photographer Dee Dwyer told the Daily Mail teen Sasha Obama “looked as though she had no care in the world” as she stood with a big group at the music festival.

“She was partying and having the time of her life with her friends,” Dwyer said. “She was in the zone. I have never seen Sasha partying like that. It is normally Malia. She was going all out.”

Letting her BLUE hair down: Sasha Obama, 16, looks carefree as she parties with friends at DC music festival https://t.co/0bOi81BHJI pic.twitter.com/Rem5UfHsOc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 2, 2018

Sasha Obama is only 16-years-old and is a high school junior year at Washington’s Sidwell Friends School, while older sister Malia is in her first year at Harvard University. In the past, Malia Obama has been spotted by paparazzi partying at big music festivals and in 2016, she made headlines when she was photographed smoking a cigarette at Lollapalooza. At a later Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, Malia Obama addressed her critics by wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the warning “Smoking kills.” But this festival scene is new turf for Sasha Obama—and so is the blue ‘do.

Check out the video below to see pics from Sasha Obama’s wild Washington weekend.