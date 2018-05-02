‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Asks For Help Recovering Stolen Items After Her New House Is Robbed

Kyle Richards hopes to get back some of what was taken.

Kyle Richards is hoping to recover some of the items that were stolen last December when her new house in Encino, California was robbed.

Following last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion special, Richards took to Twitter and encouraged her fans and followers to keep their eyes out for things they’ve seen her with on the show.

“If anyone’s happens to recognize something of mine please let me know,” she tweeted on May 1. “[It] could be online, pawnshops, resale shops.”

Richards’ message was wrote in response to a fan who suspected that the thieves would likely try and sell the items they took from the longtime reality star’s home.

During Monday’s show, Richards was seen opening up about the December 2017 robbery at her home, explaining that all of the bags she was seen with on the show were taken by the thieves. She also revealed that a number of the items stolen were passed down to her from her late mother.

Richards always referred to her former home in Bel Air, California as her “dream home” but after her realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky, brought her to a home in Encino, she decided to move. Sadly, just weeks after she and her family began moving into their $8.2 million home, they were targeted by thieves during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado with family, including Richards’ niece, Paris Hilton.

TMZ was first to report news of Kyle Richards’ home robbery, revealing that the thieves made their way into her home through a window and took over one million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches. Although Richards and Umansky did have a security system installed at the residence, it was not powered on at the time the burglars entered the home.

According to the report, it was initially suspected that the burglary may have been an inside job. However, at this point in time, there are no suspects and it is unclear if the authorities are looking into anyone connected to the Richards/Umansky family.

