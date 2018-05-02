Khloe Kardashian Sets Post-Baby Weight Loss Goal: Diet And Exercise Plan

Khloe Kardashian has set an ambitious post-baby weight loss goal to regain her fit pre-baby bikini body as summer approaches. Khloe stayed in shape during her pregnancy with a healthy diet and regular exercise, but plans to amp up her workouts now that she’s several weeks postpartum.

Khloe gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12 and is itching to return to the gym, insiders say. “She’s going to be the hottest mom around!” a source told People. “Khloe stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby.”

“She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.”

The curvy 5-foot-10 Khloe has struggled with weight her entire life. She has repeatedly discussed how she was bullied as a teen by trolls, who called her “Sasquatch,” “Ugly Sister,” and “Big Foot.” She was also constantly compared to her beautiful, thinner sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

The 5-feet-tall Kourtney Kardashian weighs a svelte 98 pounds, thanks to the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and daily workouts, as the Inquisitr has reported.

In 2015, Khloe lost 30 pounds and became a fitness fanatic who started working out almost every day. Her exercise sessions are often spotlighted on her hit reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe has not revealed how much weight she gained during her pregnancy, but recently confessed on her website that she began overeating in her third trimester.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” she admitted. “In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation. But now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have.”

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian famously gained 70 pounds during both her pregnancies and then quickly lost the weight with a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic-style Atkins diet that drastically reduced carbs.

Kim’s weight loss regimen focused more on limiting carbs than on rigorous workouts, but she also did cardio exercise and light weightlifting to get toned.

Before getting pregnant, Khloe followed a dairy-free diet that focused more on portion control than on limiting particular macronutrients. “I kind of eat what I want, but in portion control. It’s really hard,” Kardashian told People. “You have to train your body to eat less. Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.”

All that hard work paid off, though. Khloe had the best bikini body of her life shortly before getting pregnant.

“When I started working out, it wasn’t about weight loss,” Khloe said. “I was going through a really hard time and needed an emotional release.”

Khloe Kardashian is a weight loss success story, but admits she wasn’t always a fitness fanatic.

“I was always overweight as a kid. If I was stressed out or sad, I would eat,” Khloe said on Keeping Up With the Kardshians. “So I had to learn how to put my energy into something positive. That’s how I fell in love with working out.”