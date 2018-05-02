Kylie Jenner Flaunts Bikini Body, Enjoys That Yacht Life With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is enjoying quality time with her child, Stormi, and her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most in-demand members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, and she proved it recently when she released pictures of 3-month-old baby Stormi, her first child with boyfriend/baby daddy Travis Scott.

Now, she’s proving it again with the release of some super-sexy bikini shots from her vacation in the Bahamas with Travis Scott and needless to say, it’s instantly becoming a trending topic.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Kylie Jenner boarded a luxury yacht — whose name has not been revealed — and headed for paradise earlier this week.

Kylie’s bikini is actually a modified one-piece with a white tank on the top and a leopard-print pair of shorts on the bottom, connected in the middle with a gold ring.

She wore the custom swimsuit on the beach.

In another picture, Kylie wore a simple white bikini with a matching white fishnet cover-up as she held baby Stormi, who turned 3-months-old a few days ago, and looked very, very happy as she did so.

She posted the white bikini photo just a little over an hour ago, and as of this writing, the photo already has 2 million “likes.”

Recently, Kylie Jenner made headlines because she talked to her sister, Kim Kardashian, about how baby Stormi changed her life, and their interview was recorded for The Evening Standard.

Kylie told Kim that being a mother to Stormi has been “an amazing experience” and that, even though being a mother to a baby has its challenges — not the least of which being the lack of sleep she gets since baby Stormi doesn’t sleep through the night — she said that she’s very in love with Travis Scott and that he has proven to be an amazing father and has “really stepped up” and handled his business.

Kylie Jenner also said that she “thinks about Stormi all the time” even when they’re not together, and even though she has a set of nannies to help her out, she’s still very much a hands-on mom and very involved with the day-to-day responsibilities of being a mother.

Kylie Jenner is currently promoting her Kylie line of cosmetics.