Ryan Reynolds Feigns Hurt At Blake Lively’s Instagram Unfollow, ‘Absolutely Terrible’

Ryan Reynolds is often known for his hilarious interactions with his wife, Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are nothing if not #CoupleGoals — both good-looking, both successful, both absolutely hilarious with each other.

So when Blake Lively decided to do a total refresh of her Instagram presence — wiping the proverbial slate clean, if you like — she accidentally (or did she?) unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, too.

And since a relationship isn’t “official” if the two people involved aren’t all on their partner’s respective Instagram feeds, Us Weekly asked Ryan Reynolds what he thought of this virtual divorce.

Not missing a beat, the Deadpool actor told the reporter that getting unfollowed by his wife of six years “stings” and he felt “absolutely terrible” that the two were no longer Instagram baes.

“I don’t know where a rage like that comes from,” he said.

The actor was in Australia to appear on a show called Smallzy’s Surgery.

Reynolds also said that he was glad that his two children with Lively — James, three, and Ines, one — were too young to realize that Daddy and Mommy were faux-beefing. He said that when he told the kids that “Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram,” the kids just “farted and walked away.”

Blake Lively’s Instagram purge is, of course, part of a larger plan: she unfollowed everyone — including her friends and family — and, instead, only follows 28 women named Emily Nelson.

Her Instagram bio now only reads “What happened to Emily…”

Both are part of a larger promotion for a film, whose title has yet to be released, about a woman (presumably named Emily Nelson) that goes missing. The film, which also stars Anna Kendrick, will be released soon.

For Ryan Reynolds’ part, he’s promoting his upcoming appearance in Deadpool 2, the sequel to the hit Marvel film, and he’s trolling the rest of the Marvel family (including those who starred in Avengers: Infinity War) as part of his promotional run.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for being a couple that trolls each other, to hilarious results, on Instagram. Their most hilarious troll, to date, was their Valentine’s Day wishes for each other, in which Ryan Reynolds said that he made a cake “out of glue” for his wife, and Blake Lively responded by remarking that she’d been “so lonely” ever since Ashley Madison shut down.