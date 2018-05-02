‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Release Date Teased By Warner Bros. Japan For Fall 2018 Anime Or 2019

The release date for 'Mob Psycho 100' Season 2 has been hinted at by Warner Bros. Japan.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 was confirmed to be greenlit for production during a 2018 event held by Studio Bones, and now Warner Bros. Japan has provided a hint about the general time frame for the release date of the second season of the MP100 anime series. A printed release schedule for multiple anime series has been posted up on Reddit and based on the presented timeline, it appears that the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date could be as early as the fall of 2018.

Mob Psycho 100 II is listed on the far right of the timeline next to other anime like DanMachi Season 2 (or Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 2), but after series like Strike The Blood Season 3 and A Certain Magical Index Season 3 (Toaru Majutsu no Index III). There is much uncertainty in the timing of some premiere dates since the document from Warner Bros. Japan lists Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 in the “Coming Soon” section.

What does “Coming Soon” mean exactly? The timeline starts during the 2018 spring anime season and goes from summer to “coming soon” without specifically saying the fall of 2018. The front page of the document also states, “Warner Bros. Japan would like to introduce our animation lineup for 2018 and beyond.” Therefore, the word “beyond” could be interpreted to mean that Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 will be released in 2019 or even 2020, not the fall of 2018.

There is one exception to the uncertainty. It’s probably safe to assume that A Certain Magical Index 3 is coming out in October of 2018 since previous official announcements specifically stated that the Index anime sequel was slated for 2018. Studio Bones, on the other hand, has not given a general time frame, or even year, for the Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 release date.

Reigen is getting his own OVA episode. Studio Bones / 'Mob Psycho 100' Anime TV Still

In the first half of 2018, Bones released a new MP100 OVA episode called Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic that is part recap movie and part new original content. One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 manga author ONE has already finished the final ending for the MP100 manga series, so it is possible that Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 will also go all the way to the ending. (For a synopsis of the Mob Psycho 100 story please see the end of this linked-to Inquisitr article.)

However, it will probably take a two-cour season with 24 episodes to pull that goal off. The ending of Mob Psycho 100 Episode 12 correlated with the story events in Chapter 50 of Volume 6 of the manga. ONE ended the manga’s story with the yet-to-be-published Volume 16, but right now the manga is only officially available in Japanese. Thankfully, comics publisher Dark Horse announced plans to release an English translation of the first volume of the Mob Psycho 100 manga starting on October 24, 2018.